Kelly Clarkson's cover of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' is truly amazing

Kelly Clarkson is known for belting out her own tunes like "Since U Been Gone," but she's certainly making a name for herself by covering a range of other pop stars' songs on the U.S leg of her "Piece by Piece" tour. The former American Idol winner surprised fans when she did a rendition of Miley Cyrus' hit "Wrecking Ball" on July 30 at her show in Noblesville, Indianna.

“I actually love this song,” she said to the audience. “And this is by Miley Cyrus, and this is called ‘Wrecking Ball.’” The 33-year-old then launched into the ballad, but put her own spin on it by doing an acoustic performance, something the crowd loved.

Kelly covered Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" at a concert on July 30 Photo: Getty Images

This is just one of many songs Kelly has been covering on the road. On July 21 she delighted fans by performing 'N Sync’s "Bye Bye Bye.” “This is a throwback to our junior high days, and a lot of people in our crew were excited about this,” she told the audience before she again went into a much more stripped down and soulful rendition of the pop classic.

Just a week before during a stop at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, fans were in for a surprise when she covered Nick Jonas’ hit single “Jealous.” And proving she can cover all music genres the mother-of-one even did an amazing cover of Rihanna’s hit song, “Bitch Better Have My Money” for BBC1 Radio Live Lounge in June.

The mom-of-one has been covering several other pop songs on her U.S. tour Photo: Getty Images

Kelly still has 27 US tour dates before heading to Canada where she'll be performing with Nick Jonas instead of just covering his song, something the former boy bander is excited about. "We’re actually touring together later this year, so it was nice to see her throwing some love my way, and I’m a big fan myself,” he told ETonline. “It’s pretty exciting to get to tour with someone with a legendary voice as she has and someone with as much influence.”

Watch Kelly sing "Wrecking Ball:"