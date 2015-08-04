Taylor Swift and Jourdan Dunn send Karlie Kloss birthday messages

Karlie Kloss certainly was feeling the birthday love as she celebrated turning 23 on August 3. Best friend Taylor Swift led the way in sending a sweet message on social media by posting a throwback photo of the supermodel on Instagram cooking in the "Bad Blood" singers New York City apartment.

"Some of my best memories have been with this girl, laughing in the kitchen. Happy birthday to the ray of light that is @karliekloss," Taylor wrote alongside the pic that also showed boyfriend Calvin Harris standing by.

Karlie later shared Taylor's tweet, writing: "So many unforgettable memories + baked goods + LOTS of laughs in that kitchen. Looking forward to many many more!"

The blonde beauty gave another nod to her pop singer pal by posting a video of her birthday cake with the song "22" playing in the background. "Final minutes of 'feeling 22'," Karlie captioned the video.

Taylor and Karlie have been close friends for almost two years after meeting backstage at the Victoria's Secret show. The model has become a prominent member of Taylor's circle of influential friends, which she referred to as a "sisterhood" in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Karlie blows out the candles on her homemade cake Photo: Instagram/@karliekloss

"When you've got this group of girls who need each other as much as we need each other, in this climate, when it's so hard for women to be understood and portrayed the right way in the media… now more than ever we need to be good and kind to each other and not judge each other," she explained.

Taylor and Karlie met at the Victoria's Secret show in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

She later posted another video on YouTube of her baking her own cake in honor of her birthday and sharing 23 things she's learned in 23 years. "Today's my birthday," Karlie begins the video. "To celebrate I made a cake."

Watch the video below:



Not wanting to take all the birthday love, the beauty gave a shout out to fellow model Jourdan Dunn who also was celebrating that day. "Happy Birthday @OfficialJDunn I am so blessed to have you as my birthday twin, my partner in crime and my BFF4L," Karlie wrote alongside a pic of the two dancing. "Thank you for the past 8 years of love, laughter, support and adventures. You are the most incredible mother/dancing partner/backstage companion and best friend a girl could ever ask for. Looking forward to many many more years together. #Jourlie 4 ever."

To close out her big day, the now 23-year-old posted one final clip of a sunset from a stunning location. "Watching the sun set on a very special day. Feeling incredibly #gratefulfor all the love in my life," she captioned a time lapsed video.

"Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes.....looking forward to many adventures to be had and memories to be made in the 364 days to come."