Mariah Carey upstaged by twins Moroccan and Monroe on Walk of Fame

The spotlight may have been on Mariah Carey as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but the Hero singer found herself in the rare position of being upstaged – by her adorable 4-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. The tiny twosome covered their ears and seemed to want to nap while in the audience, and then, while a glamorous Mariah posed for pics with her award, son Moroccan stole the show when he went up to his mom to give her a snuggle.

Also making the event an especially eventful one was director Lee Daniels, who was on hand to support Mariah, the co-star of his acclaimed movie Precious. The filmmaker and co-creator of Fox hit Empire announced during his speech that the music icon is going to have a role on the hip hop drama, sending fans into a frenzy. “She has certainly proven herself [as an actress], good lord. Repeatedly," he later told Variety. "I’m very excited to see where she goes on Empire.”



Daughter Monroe also joined Mariah – who is set for a role in Empire – at the ceremony

Mariah told the fans who had gathered for the ceremony they were "melting my heart". "You're making me cry, and that's why I'm keeping on my sunglasses. But I cannot thank you enough. This is a huge honor," she said.

Too noisy? The adorable 4-year-olds seemed unimpressed by the fuss

The 45-year-old later shared her gratitude for the support from her followers, who she refers to as "lambs", in a series of Instagram posts. "What an incredible day. Thank you #lambs #lambily and everyone who made it happen. #star #hollywoodwalkoffame," she captioned a photo of herself with her star.



After a while, Monroe and Moroccan were ready for nap time

Although Lee and Mariah's twins joined her for her milestone achievement, one person who was absent was her boyfriend James Packer, who she has been dating since May.

It was announced at the end of July that Mariah would be honored with a star on the legendary Walk of Fame. The mom-of-two said she was "humbled" by the recognition, which comes 25 years after she released her first album.