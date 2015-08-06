Luke Bryan has his own limited-edition 'Kill the Lights' scented candle

Your home can smell a little like Luke Bryan. In honor of his latest album “Kill The Lights” the 39-year-old country star is partnering with Yankee Candle for a limited edition fragrance. The Vanilla Bourbon fragrance is one of the five fall scents from the candle company, and according to the candle-makers it was a perfect fit for the “That’s My Kind of Night” singer.

Photo: Yankee Candle

The limited edition jars wont be released to the general public, but a few lucky fans will have the chance to enter to win one of the candles with the singer’s mug on the cover.

“Kill the Lights” is set for release on August 7.

One grand prize winner of the sweepstakes will receive a gift basket, which includes the candle, CD and a guitar autographed by Luke. During the second run of the competition which, starts on the album's release date, 1,500 lucky winners will win the limited edition candle.

Photo: Getty Images

Things have been looking up for the country star who has taken in his nieces and nephew since the death of his sister and her husband, along with raising his two boys with wife Caroline Boyer. Luke admits he remains happy about all of his blessings in the wake of tragedy.

“You don’t want to sound like you love having them so much that you’re glad it’s the situation,” he told Billboard. “But we’re honored to be doing what we feel is the right thing.”

As for his constant success, Luke still can’t believe that after 11 number one singles, it’s still happening.

“So many people get record deals in Nashville, and they don’t ever get an album,” he said. “So I just hang on to the positive and wake up everyday grinding.”