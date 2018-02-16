Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split: A look back at their relationship

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jennifer-aniston/"><strong>Jennifer Aniston</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/justin-theroux/"><strong>Justin Theroux</strong></a> announced on February 15 that they are splitting up after two years of marriage and seven years together. The statement that was released by Jennifer’s longtime publicist started: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship." “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another.” Though they stated that the break up was ‘mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,’ we take a look back on their relationship from start to now. Photo: Getty Images
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston had the perfect spots to rest their hands during their second carpet of their Parisian trip in April 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Jen nuzzled up to her husband during the Louis Vuitton and Jeff Koons Collaboration celebration at Musee du Louvre in Paris in April 2017. The couple coordinated in their black ensembles and good looks. Photo: Getty Images
Even when they aren't posing together, the couple, who married in August 2015, can't keep their hands off each other as seen on <i>The Leftovers</i> carpet. Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer and Justin may live in L.A. but with their style choices of late, they are sure repping NYC with their all black attire. Jen stunned in a Versace sequined gown with a deep plunge and an even higher slit to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Even walking backstage at the Oscars, the former <i>Friends</i> star stuck by her man. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Justin kept his leading lady close during the premiere of <i>Zoolander 2</i> in February 2016 NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The couple took a stroll hand-in-hand around NYC. <br> Photo: GC Images
Justin and Jen kept each other nice and warm during the Celebrity Charades Goes Medieval gala in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin and Jennifer were the perfect couple during the Critics' Choice Awards. <br> Photo: WireImage
The low-key couple are often spotted taking romantic strolls in New York. <br> Photo: GC Images
At the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Justin’s perfectly tailored suit and Jennifer’s vintage Galliano gown made them one of the best dressed couples on the red carpet. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After celebrating in private for a few months, Jennifer and Justin made their first appearance as a married couple during the season two premiere of <i>The Leftovers</i> in Austin, Texas. <br> Photo: WireImage
The actress cuddles up to <i>The Leftovers</i> star Justin at the show’s premiere in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The red carpet at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was brimming with romance after the couple made their entrance. <br> Photo: Getty Images
While all eyes were on the sexy Gucci suit Jen wore to 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the actress only had eyes for her handsome beau. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The picture of happiness at the 16th Annual InStyle Golden Globe party in 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer had her #1 fan by her side throughout he promotion of her acclaimed work in <i>Cake</i> in 2014. Here, they attend the film’s cocktail party in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The then-engaged pair made a fashionable appearance at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The <i>Friends</i> actress keeps her man looking sharp by adjusting his bow-tie at the 2013 Academy Awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The newlyweds were beautiful in black at the 2012 Directors Guild of America Awards cocktail reception. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin rushed up to Canada in 2013 to be by his love’s side at the Toronto International Film Festival, where her movie <i>Life of Crime</i> made its debut. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The gorgeous pair looked right at home in romantic Paris during a visit to the Palais-Royal in 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin lovingly looked on as Jennifer was immortalized at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in 2011. <br> Photo: Getty Images
