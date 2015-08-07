Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner visit tiger rescue foundation in Mexico

Leave it to Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to take a true trip on the wild side! The famous sisters spent time at Mexico’s Black Jaguar and White Tiger Foundation big cat rescue on Thursday and made some adorable new friends in the process.

A feline pal puts Khloé on the spot Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Reality star Khloé, 31, posted a pic on her Instagram of her spending some quality time with one of the felines. “I’m in awe of the @blackjaguarwhitetiger foundation! The amount of love and energy these gorgeous animals get in unbelievable! Thank you, Eddie for opening up your world and your children with us today,” she captioned the photo of her kneeling beside a jaguar.

In another picture Khloé is seen rubbing one of the big cats belly next to the caption “Things I’ve only ever dreamed of…@blackjaguarwhitetiger.”

The reality TV star said the meeting was a dream come true Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Khloé’s supermodel little sis Kendall spent time with the tiny cubs. In a photo on her own Instagram account, the 19-year-old cover girl snapped a pic of one of the cubs resting in between her feet – and made a clear statement about her animal print footwear.

“Amazing day so far! with @blackjaguarwhitetiger and seeing what he does for these animals is so great. We need more people like him in this world. (For all you haters, my boots are faux),” she wrote next to the adorable pic.

The Kardashian/Jenner girls are having one sizzling summer, and Khloé and Kendall have both been in the news lately.

Khloé became a hot topic when the images from her cover shoot for Women’s Health hit newsstands and circulated online. The fitness junkie looked great as she sported an open denim shirt with nothing but black underwear, showing off her “revenge body.”

“I was having a hard time with [ex-husband] Lamar Odom,” she told the magazine of her workout beginnings. “It was towards the end of our union, and there was so much drama. I needed a release. At first it was hard. It was baby steps, but I started feeling so much better.”

As for Kendall, it has been reported that there is a new man in her life, thanks to BFF Gigi Hadid. The supermodel has recently been linked to pop superstar Nick Jonas.