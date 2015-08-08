Drake's mini 'Degrassi' in Toronto won Instagram this week

Back in his hometown of Toronto this week, Drake gave fans the Degrassi reunion they have been waiting for. During the premiere of the new web comedy series We are Disorderly, the rapper was snapped a pic with some of his former co-stars, sending the show's fans into a frenzy.

"I think these kids went to my high school," the 28-year-old "Best I Ever Had" singer captioned the photo on his Instagram. In the picture, the "Worst Behavior" singer posed with his former co-stars from the cult Canada teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation: Daniel Clark, Adamo Ruggiero and Lauren Collins, who played Sean, Marco and Paige.

Starting in 2001, the then child star (whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham) played Jimmy Brooks, a star athlete who ended up in a wheelchair after being shot by a fellow student. He left the show in 2009 after successfully launching his rap career.

Last year, Drake appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and talked about the time he auditioned for the show.

"That was the first audition I went on, but it was a real pivotal day in my life because it was also the day that I finally got accepted by these real cool Jewish kids at school,” he told the late night host.

"I had a really tug-of-war moment where I actually did something I probably shouldn’t have done that starts with W and ends with eed…That was my first time and we did it out of a starts-with-a-B-ends-with-a-ong. It was crazy because that was my first time. I started really getting paranoid. I thought I had completely ruined my life. I was splashing water on my face constantly,” he said.

Drake spent some quality time in his hometown of Toronto this past weekend, headlining his OVO Festival.

Degrassi ended its run on TeenNick after its 14th season this month. The latest incarnation, Degrassi: Next Class, will stream on Netflix.