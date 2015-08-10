Jennifer Lawrence visits children's hospital in Montreal

She's an American sweetheart and now she's conquering Canada! Big-hearted Jennifer Lawrence brought some serious cheer as she lifted spirits of patients and staff at a children's clinic in Montreal, where she's been filming her latest project, X-Men: Apocalypse.

The Hollywood star made a surprise visit to Shriners Hospital, spending time cuddling and chatting with young fans, and also took some time to sign a very special autograph on a little boy's cast.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY Matching smiles! The Oscar-winner cuddles up to an adorable fan Photo: Facebook/Shriners Hospitals for Children

Pictures of the visit were shared on the hospital Facebook page with the caption: "A very special visitor stopped by our Canada hospital today. Jennifer Lawrence is in Montreal filming a new movie and she made time to visit some of our #‎ShrinersCanada kids and staff. Everyone had a great time!"

Jennifer signs a little boy's cast during the visit Photo: Facebook/Shriners Hospitals for Children

Oscar-winner Jennifer has been hard at work reprising her role as blue-skinned mutant Mystique opposite ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult. She took a break from filming in July, though, for a fab girls' vacation with queen of comedy Amy Schumer. The fun-loving duo posted pictures of themselves forming a human pyramid with their friends dressed in a bikinis.

Trainwreck star Amy also shared a picture of herself riding on the back of a jet ski, being driven by Jennifer. "JLaw #maniac," she captioned the photo, which shows the comedian looking at the camera with a grin on her face as her fellow actress pal races across the water.