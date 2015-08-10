Kylie Jenner, 18, celebrates star-studded birthday with new blonde hair

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her milestone birthday in style. The newly blonde (and now 18-year-old) had a weekend full of celebrating in advance her big day August 10. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star had a party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, and was surrounded by a number of family and friends. Kylie arrived to the party accompanied by beau Tyga, wearing a silver embellished mini dress and heels.

Kylie with her four sisters, before going blonde, earlier in the weekend Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian arrived solo, while Kim Kardashian attended the birthday bash with husband Kanye West, and Khloé had rumored NBA star boyfriend James Harden to keep her company. Kylie's parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner were fashion forward for their teen's big night on the town.

A newly-blonde Kylie gets a birthday kiss from Kim Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim shared a bunch of photos from the night. Taking to her Instagram account to post a photo with the birthday girl, and use her husbands lyrics to caption the photo.

"Bad bitch contest you're in first place," she captioned the selfie featuring her and her baby sister.

Before the event, Kylie's older sister 19-year-old Kendall Jennerposted a photo on Instagram showcasing her outfit for the night.

"I BE IN THE KITCHEN COOKING PIES," the supermodel captioned the pic as she stood in front of pantry supplies rocking a black shirt with a revealing slit up the leg and a white cropped-top showcasing her toned tummy.

I BE IN THE KITCHEN COOKIN' PIES A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 9, 2015 at 11:02pm PDT

Along with the Kardashian and Jenner clan, Kylie had various friends to celebrate her big day with her. BFF Pia Mia, rapper Vic Mensa, and a host of other guests were in attendance. One big surprise came from former One Direction member Zayn Malik who made an appearance after liking one of Kylie's pictures on Instagram.

Photo: Splash

At the end of the night, the newly-minted adult was presented with a new Ferrari, compliments of Tyga, 25. Kylie also posted a picture of her coveted Hermés Birkin bag.

"And it's not even my birthday yet," she captioned the pic of the special bag.

It looks like Kylie is set to have a very happy birthday indeed.