Annie Lennox's daughter rescued after kayak accident; boyfriend still missing

Model and artist Tali Lennox-Fruchtmann and boyfriend Ian Jones were involved in a kayaking accident in the Hudson River this weekend and Jones is still missing. Police said 22-year-old and her boyfriend, 32, were in the boat early Saturday morning, when it capsized and sent the couple into the water.

Photo: Getty Images

“At some point the kayak capsized and they both went into the water,” the statement from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the accident, Tali, daughter of Grammy-award winning musician Annie Lennox, and Ian became separated. Tali was rescued by a passing boat, however Ian is still unaccounted for. On Monday a body was reportedly recovered fitting Ian's description and the search for him was suspended.

Photo: Getty Images

The police confirmed that neither Ian nor Tali were wearing life vest at the time of the accident.

Fellow model and friend to the couple Gabriel Day-Lewis (the son of actor Daniel Day-Lewis) posted a message on Instagram Sunday, in honor of his friend.

“I’m devastated after just finding out that one of my better friends @ianjellyrolljones was in a kayaking accident and has been missing ever since. Please say a little prayer for him. Love you man, I’m staying positive,” he captioned the photo.