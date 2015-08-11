Gretchen Rossi and her fiancé Slade Smiley's wish for Kim Richards By Alex Cramer

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards has endured a difficult past few months, and her friends have been flocking to her side as the troubled reality star has struggled with legal issues and her sobriety. And now, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi and her fiancé Slade Smiley have spoken about Kim and her relationship with sister Kyle Richards, and shared their thoughts about her current challenges.



Gretchen, with fiancé Slade Smiley, calls fellow Real Housewives star Kim Richards' recent troubles "heartbreaking" Photo: Getty Images

“Obviously our prayers and just positive vibes go with them. It’s heartbreaking to hear the constant turmoil and stuff that keeps happening for her. It just really breaks my heart a lot,” Gretchen said as she attended the HollyRod Foundation’s 2015 DesignCare Gala in L.A.

Kim, who had a notoriously contentious relationship with sister Kyle Richards during their 10-year run on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, has been open about her struggles with sobriety and recently found herself back in the news after an arrest for shoplifting on August 2.

Gretchen told us she'd been in touch with Kyle, before reflected on whether she thought the younger sibling would be there in her time of need. “Yes, yes," she said. "They are sisters and she will always be there for her sister.”

Having left her own reality show in 2013, she went on to speak candidly about the pressures and struggles she faced while on RHOC and why she ultimately left the show. “It just became a little too negative, a little too toxic," she said. "The storylines became a little too 'for TV' if you will. And that’s just not who I am as a person.”

Gretchen was blunt when she asked what it would take to get her back onto the reality show that she was a part of for 7 years. She said with a laugh, “They’d have to pay me a lot of money!"