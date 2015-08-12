Cassidy Gifford pays tribute to father Frank Gifford: 'I lost my best friend'

Just a day after it was announced legendary football player and sportscaster Frank Gifford died at age 84 on August 9, his daughter Cassidy Gifford has taken to Instagram to post an emotional tribute to her father. "Very few people are blessed enough to call their father a legend, and an even smaller number are able to share that notion with the rest of the world," wrote the 22-year-old. "Today of all days I can genuinely say I am humbled by the outpour of love and support my family has received. Yesterday, I lost my best friend... His kindness was infectious, and his grace, beyond compare."

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY

Frank's daughter Cassidy posted a touching tribute to her father Photo: Getty Images

The blonde actress, who made her film debut in The Gallows, went on to add, "And despite the worldly passing of an incredible man, I undoubtedly know heaven gained one stud of an angel. Philippians 4:13 has never rung so true.. You were an unparalleled Giant in all sense of the word, Dad. So keep doin' you up there, because no one does it better, and no one ever will."



These touching words are just some of the many that have come out since it was revealed Frank died of natural causes at his Connecticut home. His wife and Today show favorite Kathie Lee Gifford expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of love and support writing on Twitter, "Deeply grateful to all 4 ur outpouring of grace. We r steadfast in our faith & finding comfort in knowing where Frank is. Phillippians 4:13."



Kathie's good friend and co-host Hoda Kotb, who had been celebrating her birthday with her own loved ones over the weekend, said she was "heartbroken" about the news of Frank's death. She posted a photo of the sports legend with Kathie Lee and herself on set, and sent her love to her friend and co-host. "This is how I will remember #frankgifford -- always making us laugh. But today I am heartbroken -- love u klg xoxo." She also spoke lovingly about the legend on her show Monday.

Hoda Kotb spoke lovingly about Frank on Monday's show Photo: Twitter/@hodakotb

Today show co-anchor Willie Geist also paid tribute on NBC Nightly News. And when Kathie Lee expressed her gratitude for the homage, he responded: "It was a genuine honor. What a guy. What a life. We love you, KLG. #RIPFrank"

In a joint statement with her children, Cody and Cassidy Gifford, Kathie Lee had confirmed Frank's loss on Sunday. “It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, Frank Gifford,” read the statement. “Frank died suddenly this beautiful Sunday morning of natural causes at his Connecticut home. We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being. We ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time and we thank you for your prayers.”

Watch the sweet clip below: