Ben Affleck is 'great' following split, says co-star Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been putting on brave faces since the announcement of their split in June. The ex-couple have continued to wear their wedding rings and now Ben's BFF Matt Damon has revealed that the actor is doing "great" despite the end of his 10-year marriage.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY "He's got a big smile on his face," Matt Damon said of his newly-separated pal Ben Affleck, who joined him on the red carpet but did not speak to reporters Photo: Getty Images



The pair were promoting their TV series Project Greenlight in Los Angeles on Monday night when Matt opened up about his friend's situation. "He's great, he's great. He's got a big smile on his face," the Behind the Candelabra star told reporters.

Talking about Ben's upcoming 43rd birthday on Saturday, Matt played down any major plans, joking: "Yeah, I wish him well, but he's 43, it's kind of like, meh. What is 43? It's not 40, it's not 45, it's 43. It's a forgettable birthday."

Ben did not stop to talk to reporters on the red carpet, but he did sign a few posters and gave out autographs to his excited fans.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have said their priority is co-parenting their children Photo: Getty Images

The newly separated star and Jennifer, 43, released a statement in June, announcing their split. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote. "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."