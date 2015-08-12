Laverne Cox shows off her best Beyoncé dance moves in a new video

Laverne Cox is channeling her inner Beyoncé. The 31-year-old Orange is the New Black star posted a video to her Instagram showing off her fiercest moves.

“@Regrann from @nylonmag-@lavernecox’s beyoncé dance moves are bey-utiful//llink in bio to see the full vid! #Regrann #TransIsBeautiful,” she captioned the video.

@Regrann from @nylonmag - @lavernecox's beyonce dance moves are bey-utiful  // link in bio to see the full vid! #Regrann #TransIsBeautiful A video posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Aug 10, 2015 at 9:00pm PDT

Laverne appeared in the magazine's August issue, and in additional to seeing her shake it like the Queen Bey, those who click on the link will be able to see the star show off her moves at a high school dance and picking up someone at the club, where she lets loose, shaking her hips and of course doing the signature “Single Ladies" hand movement.

Photo: Getty Images

Laverne took a break from filming the fourth season of Orange is the New Black to participate in John Oliver’s video about sex education. The trans activist and other television personalities offered some insight knowledge during a segment for Last Week Tonight.

This isn’t the first time Laverne has showcased her amazing dance moves. In June, the actress participated in Broadway Bares in New York City, posting a video of her amazing dance for a special cause on her Instagram.

"So many cool shots from #BroadwayBares #Hairography," the actress captioned the pic.

Want more of Laverne's moves? Check out the full video from Nylon.com.