7 stars who love elephants for #WorldElephantDay

Animal conservation and protection has been a hot topic lately after the tragic and controversial death of Cecil the lion, so it makes sense that animal-loving celebrities would come out in droves to celebrate World Elephant Day on August 12. Everyone from Debra Messing and Chelsea Clinton to Ian Somerhalder and Kristin Davis have posted on social media about the special day encouraging others to help protect the elephants.

"SHOWING YOU MY TRUNK," Debra wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding up a signed for 96elephants.org. "#WorldElephantDay #BeHerd."

Debra Messing encouraged others to join World Elephant Day Photo: Instagram/@DebraMessing

Chelsea Clinton has spoken out about saying "no" to ivory Photo: Facebook/ChelseaClinton

to educate followers by posting a photo of an African and Asian elephant and asking if anyone could tell the difference along with the #WorldElephantDay.



Comedian Sarah Silverman even coined a new term for the day: an "elphie" referring to the picture of her holding her sister's baby holding an elephant teething ring. "Posting an #Elphie #WorldElephantDay #BeHerd #JoinTheSTAMPede #96Elephants," she wrote on Twitter.





While these celebs all posted about the charitable day, many others have been outspoken about the protection of elephants. Committed conservationist Prince William is doing his part to prevent unnecessary hunting in Africa by awarding a Kenyan ranger for his efforts against poachers. The royal announced that Edward Ndiritu, Head of the Anti-Poaching Unit for the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, is the first winner of the Wildlife Ranger Award on behalf of William's conservation charity, Tusk Trust.

Prince William has long been a committed conservationist Photo: Getty Images