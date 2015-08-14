Viral 'dandelion baby' Buzz is back with clip of Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

The adorable dad and son duo from the dandelion video are back! This time, YouTube star and member of the U.K pop-rock group McFly, Tom Fletcher and his 1-year-old son Buzz are singing Justin Bieber’s hit “Baby.”

Tom and Buzz enjoy a day at the park. Photo: Instagram/@tomfletcher

“Ok, are you ready?” the 30-year-old dad asks his adorable singing partner in the video, before going into the 2010 hit. While the rock star takes the lead, his son echoes the words ‘baby” right on cue, while holding onto his white guitar.

At the end of the video, the duo surprises viewers by going into Britney Spears, “Hit Me Baby One More Time", proving again that this is the cutest daddy-son duo on the Internet.

Tom and Buzz gained recognition when the web-star posted a clip back in April entitled Buzz and the Dandelions of him and his son enjoying dandelions in the park. The clip, which shows the baby laughing hysterically as his father blows the seeds in his direction, attracted thousands of comments and became a viral sensation with more than 7.6 million views.

Buzz was a hit online as soon as he was born. Tom featured a sweet video on his YouTube account featuring his wife, actress Giovanna Fletcher, in their magical “Bump to Baby” video, a clip that got the attention of actor Russell Crowe.

Tom, Buzz and Giovanna enjoy some quality family time. Photo: Instagram/@tomfletcher

Giovanna, a HELLO! UK blogger and author, talked about a recent trip her family took to the London Zoo. "Buzz is getting great at making animal noises and so we figured a day out where he can see them in the flesh would be really enjoyable for him," she wrote.

This isn’t the first time the duo has performed online. In July the rock-star dad posted a video of him and his adorable co-star singing “Easy” by the Commodores. “We’re feeling easy,” Tom captioned the video on his Instagram page of him taking the lead as his son echoing the words along with him.

Click below to see the pairs adorable rendition of “Baby.”