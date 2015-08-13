Ariel Winter on her breast reduction at 17: 'I got it for myself'

Ariel Winter made a very mature health decision. The Modern Family star sat down with Glamour magazine and discussed her recent breast reduction surgery, which she shared made her feel "like a new person."

The 17-year-old admits the choice to reduce her chest size from a 32F to a 34D was hers alone and the best option after dealing with years of pain.

Ariel Winter opened up about her breast reduction surgery. Photo: Getty Images

"It was so painful. I had a lot of back problems. I really couldn't stand up straight for a long period of time. It started to hurt so bad that I couldn't take the pain," Ariel admitted, adding that the decision had nothing to do with the scrutiny of online bullies.

"I got it for myself. I can't even really put it into words about how amazing it feels to really feel right," she added.

However Ariel confided that comments about her figure did worsen her self-confidence.

"We live in a day and age where everything you do is ridiculed. The internet bullies are awful. I could post a photo where I feel good, and 500 people will comment about how fat I am and that I am disgusting," she said.

The teen, who was emancipated from her mother Chrystal Workman in May, has received lots of support from her sister Shanelle, boyfriend Laurent Claude Gaudette, and Modern Family co-stars – in particular Julie Bowen, who plays her on-screen mother.

"I [only] told Julie Bowen because I had talked to her before about my desire to have the surgery. She was really supportive and understanding," she explained, continuing, "Everyone is really happy for me and has been super supportive. They understand I've been struggling with this for so many years."

Ariel has since thanked her friends, family and fans for their support in an emotional Instagram post, writing in part. "To my fans, you guys have all been so supportive and I couldn't thank y'all more. You are all amazing human beings and I'm honored to have you."

A photo posted by Ariel Winter (@arielwinter) on Aug 12, 2015 at 7:35pm PDT

She finished by encouraging her one million Instagram followers to do what makes them happy, telling them, "Never be afraid to speak your mind. Always make decisions because YOU want to, and always do what makes YOU happy."