Madonna and Guy Ritchie reunite to sing 'Happy Birthday' to son Rocco

It was a family affair as Rocco Ritchie celebrated his 15th birthday this week. His parents, Madonna and Guy Ritchie, came together in honor of their son's special day, singing "Happy Birthday" and presenting him with a cake, as seen in a new video circulating on Twitter.

Surrounded by Leo's! Hear us Roar! ❤️#rebelhearts A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 15, 2015 at 1:10am PDT



The short clip shows the queen of pop and her former husband looking proudly on as Rocco blows out his birthday candles. Madonna can be seen holding the cake while everyone sings, with Guy then tenderly putting his arm around his eldest son and giving him a kiss on his head.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie reunited this week for son Rocco's birthday Photo: Getty Images

Madonna and film director Guy were married for eight years, from 2000 until 2008, and have two children together; Rocco, 15, and their adopted son David, 9. The pop star is also a mother to 18-year-old Lourdes and Mercy James, while Guy has 3 children with his wife Jacqui Ainsley: Rafael, 3, Rivka, 2, and 1-year-old Levi.



Just 2 weeks ago, Rocco and David were guests of honor at Guy and Jacqui's star-studded wedding which took place at the couple's country estate in England. Rocco even stood up and gave a speech at the festival-themed celebrations, in front of guests including David Beckham, Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill and Jason Statham.



Guy and new wife Jacqui, along with his sons Rocco and David Photo: Getty Images

Both boys were also by their father's side at the New York premiere of his new film The Man From U.N.C.L.Eon August 10. Guy's close bond with David and Rocco was clear to see; he proudly stood with his arms around them as they posed on the red carpet together, alongside step-mum Jacqui.



The film director briefly opened up about his nuptials ahead of the screening. "The whole thing was a pleasure," Guy told Entertainment Tonight. "It was one sort of whole day. Though it felt like 3 days, it was fabulous."