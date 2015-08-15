Britney Spears and her niece enjoy a girls day full of dress up and bubbles

Britney Spears and her niece Lexie had the cutest girls day! The 33-year-old pop star took some time out from her residency in Las Vegas to play dress up with her brother Bryan's daughter. On Thursday Britney posted the pic of the duo on her Instagram with the caption “Feeling pretty, feeling summery, feeling pretty summer in our dresses.” The photo show’s the pop superstar wearing a pink dress, while her niece sports a dress with floral print.

Britney and her niece Lexie enjoyed a girls day. Photo:Instagram/@britneyspears



It’s good to see the “Baby One More Time” singer getting in some quality girl time. This summer the mom has been spending a lot of time with the boys, sharing pics of outings with her and ex-husband Kevin Ferderline’s two boys Sean Preston, 9, and Jaden James, 8.

“Happy 4th of July from the happiest place on earth #DisneyLand,” the pop star captioned the pic of her and her boys enjoying a day at the amusement park. In an interview with People magazine, Britney opened up about her sons' personalities.

“Preston is very opinionated, very expressive, and if he doesn’t like something, he’s going to tell you,” she told the magazine. “But he has a huge heart, he’s a good kid and he has manners … Jayden is sweet, very soft-spoken, kinda funny. He’s adorable, a momma’s boy.”

Following the sweet pic of Spears and her niece playing dress up, she shared another picture of the two enjoying a tub full of bubbles. The diva showed that she knows how to spend time with all the kids close to her.

Britney showed the world that little Lexie has quite the personality. In a picture featuring her town boys and niece, Lexie is sticking out her tongue during the photo op.

"@MileyCyrus meet Lexie," she captioned the funny picture.

It looks like Lexie has already stolen the heart of the pop princess, and now she is looking to take the hearts of all her adoring fans.