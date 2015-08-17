Madonna parties with Lourdes at gypsy-themed birthday bash

Madonna, who turned 57 on August 16, knows how to party in style – and with her family! She rang in her birthday with gypsy-themed party attended by not just a host of fashion friends, but also her kids: Lourdes, 18, and Rocco, 15, plus 9-year-old Mercy and David.

For her gypsy-themed party, the Queen of Pop wore a see through black gown, with a floral head dress. The centerpiece of the celebrations was a bar featuring a huge letter "M" in lights.

She was presented with a cake featuring a figurine dressed in her style with leopard-print undies and a red top. It was emblazoned with the words "Rebel Heart," which is the title of her latest album and a reference to her free-spirited ways. The blonde beauty also recieved a puppy as a special gift for her birthday and called the black and white pooch Gypsy Rosa Lee.

Madonna posted pictures of the whole event, which took place with celeb guest like Zac Posen and Jon Kortajarena with captions in praise of Leos and thanking her "rebel hearts," as she also calls her fans, for their good wishes.

The other important Leo in her life is son Rocco, who turned 15 last week at a birthday bash thrown by the pop star and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

In a clip posted to Instagram the proud parents looked on as the teenager blew out his birthday candles. Madonna was seen holding the cake while everyone sang. Then the film director tenderly put his arm around his eldest son and gave him a kiss on his head.

A few days ahead of her own birthday Madonna also shared a throwback picture with her other ex-husband Sean Penn, who was born on August 17. She had written: "It's almost our birthdays. Two Leos," noting that the black and white photo was taken by another Leo, well-known photographer Herb Ritts.