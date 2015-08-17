Teen Choice Awards: see the best dressed stars

Lucy Hale popped in a vibrant blue and peek-a-boo Julien Macdonald dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Shay Mitchell wore a bold black and white half print dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nina Dobrev donned sexy and sparkly Zuhair Murad for the awards show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Emma Roberts had a new take on summer whites by donning a Peter Pilotto creation with a hint of rainbow colors. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora rocked a Max Mara pantsuit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Lea Michele showed some attitude on the red carpet wearing red, white and blue Monique Lhuillier. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland rocked a Christian Siriano crop top and shorts for the eventful night. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne looked simply beautiful in a black dress with yellow trim. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi showed off their casual chic styles. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Chloe Grace Moretz looked beautiful in her black skirt and snake top by Gucci. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears was all smiles in her white floral high-low Mikael D dress. <br> Photo: Rex
Chelsea Kane looked stunning in a monochromatic look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jason Derulo looked suave in his modern grey and black suit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jordin Sparks rocked stripes for the award show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Yes, John Stamos can look totally handsome in just a jeans and t-shirt. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez, stunning in a knit dress and nude heels. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jordana Brewster looked summery in Ulyana Sergeenko. <br> Photo: Getty Images
