Taylor Swift's celebrity guests during her '1989' tour

Taylor Swift has proved that she is the queen of concerts during her "1989" tour. Not only has the "Shake It Off" singer wowed the crowds by performing some of her biggest hits, she has enlisted the help of some of her famous friends inside and outside of the music business to surprise her fans and work the catwalk.

Among her many guests, the 25-year-old has rocked out with Keith Urban and has had the honor of dancing with Julia Roberts and Joan Baez. "Tonight Joan Baez and Julia Roberts danced it out to 'Style.' These two women are my heroes. What an honor," she captioned a picture of the two ladies on her Instagram.

CLICK FOR A FULL GALLERY OF TAYLOR'S BEST '1989' GUESTS Keith Urban rocked out with a leather-clad Taylor in Toronto Photo: Getty Images

The actress and the musician weren't the only stars who became part of Taylor's squad . Taylor had a full dose of girl power when Little Mix also joined her on stage on August 16 and Fifth Harmony performed "Worth It" with the singer a day earlier.

In an recent interview with ITV's Lorraine, Taylor admitted how fun it is to have special guests on the road with her, even if they're not musicians. "I think it's fun to just have people pop up and make special guest appearances on the tour even if they're not musicians," she said. "Fans still love them."

Over the course of the tour, the "Blank Space" singer has had some of her best friends strut the runway in style with her. Supermodels Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne have surprised her fans. BFF Lena Dunham and tennis star Serena Williams have also taken the stage with the pop star.

Taylor added Little Mix to her "1989" tour squad Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

Taylor's "Swifties" have been in for a special treat when guests have come out and performed some of their biggest hits. Jason Derulo gave Taylor's fans a steamy performance of "Want to Want Me." Nick Jonas performed "Jealous," and hip hop star Fetty Wap performed one of Taylor's favorite songs of the summer "Trap Queen." Lorde, Andy Grammer, The Weekend and a host of her other musical friends have also grabbed the mic and rocked the "1989" stage.

While Taylor's beau Calvin Harris has only made an appearance in the audience, there is still time for him to perform on stage. The "1989" tour is showing no signs of slowing down, with remaining dates going until December. The surprises just keep getting better and better with each date, and the fans are excited to see who else the pop star can possibly surprise them with.