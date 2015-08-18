Johnny Depp packs on the PDA with Amber Heard at charity event By Alex Cramer

Though Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married on February 3, 2015, it seems they are still very much in the honeymoon phase. While the actor told HELLO! that his performance at Music on a Mission, a benefit for the charity MendingKids.org in Los Angeles on August 16 "was fun," it was clear there was even more fun happening backstage where Johnny and his wife packed on the PDA.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and Amber were first spotted walking hand in hand and smiling back stage at the event, where he was scheduled to perform. The newlyweds were sweetly kissing and Amber lovingly wiped some lip stick off of his face, just before Johnny took to the stage.

Johnny and Amber are rarely spotted in public together, but packed on the PDA as he played at the Mending Kids charity concert Photo: Getty Images

Unlike his showy appearance at Disney’s D23 Expo the previous day, where he dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow and entertained the crowd, Johnny never said a word as he strapped on a guitar and rocked out to Alice Cooper's classic track “School’s Out” in front of hundreds of fans. Amber stood in the front row and stared up at her husband with adoration.

After playing one song, Johnny, who dressed in jeans and an oxford shirt topped with a gray vest, was joined on stage by rock legend Gene Simmons. The KISS bassist challenged the crowd and said that anyone who donated $1,000 at that moment could come up onto the stage and rock out with them. After a dozen people took him up on his offer, he and Johnny belted out the classic KISS anthem “Rock And Roll All Night” together.

Johnny joined Gene Simmons on stage Photo: Tamea Agle

Clearly charmed by the moment, Amber whipped out her phone to film her 52-year-old husband before running on stage to give him a hug when he finished.

Once backstage again, Amber, 29, had her arms wrapped around Johnny as they walked down the hallway smiling and whispering into each other's ears.

"I'm very happy. Marriage hasn't really changed anything between us. We know each other very well and enjoy our time together," Amber recently told HELLO!. "What's beautiful is that you're able to learn more about another person, and that deepens your understanding of each other."