Tim McGraw, Faith Hill's daughter Gracie performs with dad in Nashville

Tim McGraw had a night full of surprises on Saturday during the Nashville run of his “Shotgun Rider” tour. One of the night's biggest moments was when his 18-year-old daughter Gracie joined him on stage to perform "Here Tonight."

For those fans who weren't lucky enough to attend Saturday's show, the country veteran mentioned during the concert that the single will be performed on his upcoming album as a duet featuring his daughter. The performance was a big step for the duo, who have never performed together on a stage of that capacity.





Tim and oldest daughter Gracie during his show in Nashville Photo: Getty Images

A daddy-daughter duet wasn't the only surprise the 48-year-old crooner had in mind. Tim was accompanied on stage by his wife Faith Hill, for a performance of their 1997 hit "It's Your Love." He posted a black and white image of him giving his wife a post-duet kiss on his Instagram with the caption, “The original shotgun rider. @faithhill Photo by @jeffjohnsonimages #ShotgunIRiderTour.”

And the guests didn’t stop there. Tim was also joined on stage by his cousin Catherine Dunn who performed “Diamond Rings and Old Bar Stools." Chase Bryant treated the audience to “Felt Good On My Lips,” and country newcomer Chris Janson performed “Buy Me a Boat.”

The original shotgun rider. @faithhill Photo by @jeffjohnsonimages #ShotgunRiderTour A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Aug 17, 2015 at 5:43pm PDT

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Tim discussed what it is like to perform with his wife. “It amazes me every night, every chance I get to sing with her,” he said during an appearance on Oprah's Master Class. “I think about the fact that we’re married, and the fact that we raised three beautiful daughters. And then I think about having three daughters and having [Hill] for their mom. It’s a pretty cool thing for those girls to have her."

Faith and Tim are parents to Gracie, 18, Maggie, 17, and Audrey, 13. Tim and Faith showed off their girls during April's Time 100 gala in New York City.

Watch Tim and Faith's daughter Gracie wow the crowd at Bridgestone Arena below