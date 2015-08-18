Julianne Hough and NHL star Brooks Laich are engaged

Big congrats to Julianne Hough! The Dancing With the Stars judge announced that she and her NHL player beau Brooks Laich will be taking a trip down the aisle. "We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement #fiance #love," the 27-year-old captioned the Instagram post which features her soon-to-be-husband picking her up while she glances at her ring finger.

We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement! #fiancé #love A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Aug 18, 2015 at 7:47am PDT

The two-time mirror ball champion and the 32-year-old Washington Capitals player have been dating since December 2013, after the pair were introduced by mutual friend and Julianne's Curve co-star Teddy Sears.

Earlier in the summer, the dancing queen gushed to Women's Health magazine about the quality time she spends with her man and how they keep their date nights interesting. "He wants to dance so bad and literally wants me to teach him every single day," she told the magazine. "So while we're cooking in the kitchen we'll be dancing around with music playing."

In an interview with Redbook last year, Julianne opened up about finding the "one" in Brooks. "Every relationship there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right," she shared about past loves. "I had one foot out because I didn't want to get hurt. Now I'm not holding anything back because I'd rather get my heart broken than to never know what it is to be completely madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship with [Ryan Seacrest] who knows?"

This will be the first trip down the aisle for the happy couple who have not released any details about their engagement or a date for the big day.