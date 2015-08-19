Rosie O'Donnell enlists public in search for missing teen daughter Chelsea

Update: Chelsea has been found safe. The comedian tweeted that her 17-year-old daughter has been located and is in police custody.

chelsea has been found and is safe in police custody - thank u all for the help and light #missingchildren — Rosie (@Rosie) August 18, 2015





Rosie O’Donnell has reported her 17-year-old daughter Chelsea O’Donnell missing. On Tuesday, the 53-year-old comedian took to her blog to make a plea to the public to find her daughter. The post states that Chelsea has been missing from her Nyack, New York home since Sunday and is suffering from an undisclosed mental illness.

chelsea and her dog bear - last seen in nyack ny - may be in NYC - please call 845-358-0206 or 911 pic.twitter.com/1jXbNxravZ — Rosie (@Rosie) August 18, 2015

“She was wearing a black sweatshirt hoodie, dark ripped jeans, women’s grey converse sneakers and a black backpack,” the statement read. Since announcing the news that her daughter went missing, Rosie has taken to her various social media accounts to make a public plea for the teen to come home.

Rosie's daughter was last seen with her brown therapy dog Bear, who is a 9 pound black terrier. The site also mentions that the teen has stopped taking her medicine and is in need of medical attention. "Chelsea, like millions of people, lives with mental illness,” said Rosie’s representative in a statement. “It has been a difficult road for Chelsea and her family and they just want her back safe.”

Rosie and now ex-wife Kelli Carpenter adopted Chelsea when she was a baby. Rosie is currently starring on the ABC Family original show The Fosters.