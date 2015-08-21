Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters take a bikini break in St. Barts

The girls of the Kardashian-Jenner brood took some time off for a tropical getaway on the idyllic island of St. Barts, spending time with their little ones, including North West and Penelope Disick (who proved they are true little mermaids), and making sure they documented their fun in the sun with a host of Instagram shots. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all posted snaps, and one shared by newly-separated mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian garnered plenty of attention as she showed off her amazing figure in a print bikini.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY OF THE GIRLS' ISLAND GETAWAY

Kourtney showed off her sexy bikini body Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash



Though she just split from long-term partner Scott Disick, Kourtney showed no sign of heartbreak during her vacation. "Troop Beverly Hills," she captioned the snapshot of herself standing in the shade of palm trees and rocking a gorgeous two-piece and scarf.

Kendall shared this idyllic silhouette shot Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner



And Kourtney's not the only one making the most of her vacation. Other pics show Khloé and Kendall spending time riding horses, getting in some retail therapy and enjoying some beach fun. "Real sisters," Khloé captioned the image, a sign the trip is not just about major luxury but also about family bonding.



Kim, meanwhile, captured the 'heavenly' view Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Of course the clan was photo ready the entire time; the cameras from E! were also on hand to capture the break for the upcoming season of the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The French island makes the perfect glam backdrop for the family, as it has also hosted a number of other A-list celebrities. Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Sting, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have all spent time away on the lavish hotspot as well.