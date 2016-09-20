Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Their romance in their own words

On August 23, 2014, longtime partners Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt walked down the aisle. <br> Here, in their own words starting with the exclusive interview given to HELLO! for their wedding, is what the couple have said about each other. <br><br> "It was important to us that the day was relaxed and full of laughter," the newlyweds said of the ceremony. "It was such a special day to share with our children and a very happy time for our family." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Brad on the meaning of their beautiful day: <br> "I was surprised afterwards at the effect that getting married has had on us – it was more than just a ceremony, it meant a real depth of commitment. I feel like a married man – I really do." <br><br>Photo: Getty Images
Angelina to Brad on receiving an award from the Oscars Academy for her humanitarian work: <br> "My love, your support and your guidance make everything that I do possible." To Maddox: "Mad…You and your brothers and sisters are my happiness and there's no greater honor in this world than being your mom." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina on building a family with Brad: <br> "He has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love of my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear. I suppose what I've learned from Brad is to be able to have the kind of family whose happiness and well-being comes before your own." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina on her adopted son Maddox encouraging their relationship: <br> "He just out of the blue called Brad Dad. It was amazing. We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn't say anything and just looked at each other. So that was probably the most defining moment, when he decided that we would all be a family." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina on keeping the family together: <br> "We work really hard at nurturing our family to make sure that everybody is alright and everyone stays connected. Maintaining a marriage and raising kids is hard work. You have to really make sure that your work doesn't get in the way. That you don't do something that is going to put too much strain on your family." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina on the origins of their friendship while filming 'Mr & Mrs Smith': <br> "Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina on being lovers as well as parents: <br> "The children certainly tie us together, but a relationship won't hold if it's only about the kids. You also must be really interested in each other and have a really, really wonderful, exciting time together. We do. Brad and I love being together. We enjoy it. We need it, and we always find that special time." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Brad on his admiration for Angie after her preventive mastectomy: <br> "She has always been the brave, bold individual that I fell for. And as sexy as ever". <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina on Brad's support after she decided to have her ovaries removed because of the threat of cancer: <br> "I called my husband in France, who was on a plane within hours. The beautiful thing about such moments in life is that there is so much clarity. You know what you live for and what matters. It is polarizing, and it is peaceful." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina on Brad as a father: <br> "It's such a beautiful and sexy quality in a man when he takes his responsibilities as a father very seriously. I still get very emotional when I watch Brad play with the children – he is so naturally devoted and joyful around them." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina on what she loves about Brad: <br> "I am very lucky with Brad. He is a real gentleman, but he is also a real man's man. He's got the wonderful balance of being an extraordinary, great, loving father, a very, very intelligent man and physically he's a real man." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina on their friendship: <br> "After all these years, we have history. When you have history with somebody, you're friends in such a very real, deep way that there's such a comfort, and an ease, and a deep love that comes from having been through quite a lot together." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Brad on their love life: <br> "She's still a bad girl, delightfully so. It's not for public consumption." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Brad on letting their children know they love each other: <br> "There are no secrets at our house. We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!' But we demand it." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Brad on Angelina as a mother: <br> "One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom. She is such a great mom. Oh, man, I'm so happy to have her." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Brad on the noisy Jolie-Pitt clan: <br> "There's a constant chatter in our house, whether it's giggling or screaming or crying or banging. I love it. I love it. I love it. I hate it when they're gone. I hate it. Maybe it's nice to be in a hotel room for a day – 'Oh, nice, I can finally read a paper.' But then, by the next day, I miss that cacophony, all that life." <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved