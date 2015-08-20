Ciara responds to criticism about her son spending time with Russell Wilson

Ciara opened up about her ex-fiancé's concerns over their son spending time with her new boyfriend Russell Wilson. On CBS This Morning, Ciara spoke about the recent backlash she has received from her ex and various men online about her son's relationship with her new boyfriend. The 29-year-old, who has a 1-year-old son (baby Future) with rapper Future, spoke candidly about his claims and the double standard that follows them.

"I feel like in a sense, it's a bit of a double standard because at one point in time when we were together, I took care of his kids as well at a very young time in our relationship," she shared. "It's kind of like, 'What's the difference here?' I think that even for the men that were outspoken ... wouldn't you want someone to love on your child or love on the child you're speaking about?"

Earlier this summer, a photo surfaced of Ciara's son hanging out with Russell during day camp. Ciara, Russell and baby Future also appeared together on the Kids Choice Sports Awards red carpet. Ciara admits that she tried to get her ex to meet with Russell, but the rapper did not respond.

"I don't know what more they would expect me to do than just to live my life, and that's what I'm doing. And my son is the most important," she said.

Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback have been dating for the past six months. During an interview earlier this summer, the football star revealed that he and Ciara have remained celibate over the course of their relationship, a move that Ciara admits has been hard, but worth it. "It's a great challenge, I can definitely say that," she explained. "But it's awesome because we get to learn, we get to really challenge ourselves."

As for all of the comments from her ex and the outside world, the singer knows that she has learned to take everything in stride and not let it affect her or her son. “People are going to talk about me. I was built for this, this is what I’m supposed to be doing," she said. "But when it comes to your child, it’s something I don’t take lightly. At the end of the day, my son will be the one that’s affected the most out of this. I think people have to think about that versus just shouting out things.”