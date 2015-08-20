Matt Damon gives update on best pal Ben Affleck: 'He's good'

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Since announcing his divorce to wife Jennifer Garner in June, Ben Affleck has managed to stay under the radar, leaving fans wondering how he is doing post-split. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ben's best friend and fellow actor Matt Damon confirmed that his pal is doing just fine.

Ben and Matt during the 'Project Greenlight screening Photo: Getty Images

"He's good, he's good," the 44-year-old said when he was asked about his friend during The Martian press junket. The actor also revealed that he missed his buddy's birthday since he was spending time with family. "I was in Boston with my family actually. It was kind of a meaningless," he quipped about Ben's big day. "It was 43 you know? It wasn't that big. I think he was actually in Atlanta with his family. So we missed each other."

Matt's new film isn't the only thing worth celebrating. The actor and his wife Luciana are gearing up to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in December. The Good Will Hunting star gushed about his secret to a long relationship. "I'm lucky I found my wife," he shared. "And I guess maybe if there is any secret...it's to feel lucky."

When it comes to giving other people advice about marriage, Matt says he isn't really the go-to guy for that. "I think marriage is insane," he continued. "It's a crazy idea, but I love being married to my wife. So I wouldn't tell anybody else about their relationship."