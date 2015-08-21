Victoria Beckham treats daughter Harper to a celebrity manicure

Just because Harper Beckham is 4 years old, doesn't mean she can't get A-list pampering like her mother Victoria Beckham. The tot was treated to a nail treatment by her mom as the pair enjoyed a girlie afternoon in Los Angeles.

It was no ordinary manicure, either – Harper was tended to by none other by Tom Bachik, the celebrity manicurist responsible for Jennifer Lopez's nails. He is also known to have seen to Jennifer Aniston and Zooey Deschanel's talons.

Victoria shared a photo of the manicure on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham



Fashion designer Victoria shared an adorable picture of the experience on Instagram. "Big girl having her nails done x thank u @tombachik kisses from Los Angeles," she captioned the sweet snap.

It's not the first time the mother-daughter duo has indulged in some beauty pamper time. Talking to Vogue earlier this year, Victoria said: "I'm very girly, and I love nails. Harper and I will often have nail afternoons and when we're in L.A., we even send our dog to a nail spa called The Beauty Spot for a paw-pedicure."

Harper also spent quality time with dad David Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham



Harper also enjoyed some quality time with her dad David Beckham. She was spotted on an outing with the former soccer player, picking up frozen yogurt whilst out and about in the City of Angels. The youngest of their children also enjoyed a bike ride in a park. He shared a picture of the little one riding a bright pink bike with training wheels and wearing a matching helmet. "California girl," he captioned the adorable snap.