Hilary Duff channels Lizzie McGuire in new photo

Hilary Duff broke into the Hollywood scene as the star of the hit TV show Lizzie McGuire, and it seems she hasn't forgotten her roots. Though the show ended in 2004, the actress is still taking fashion advice from her adorable character by sporting similar overalls on August 21.

"#Lizzie #ovies #nobigthang," Hilary captioned a side-by-side Instagram photo of her in overalls from the show and now.

Hilary shared a cute snap of her Lizzie McGuire inspire outfit Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff

And proving she still has a bit of teen spirit in her, this weekend the 27-year-old attended Taylor Swift's concert in Los Angeles on August 22 and posted pictures like a young fan. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a photo from the concert saying how amazing the "Shake It Off" singer was during the performance. "She's a total G," the starlet wrote alongside a picture from the concert.

The actress was one of the many celebs to attend Taylor's concert in Los Angeles Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff

For the concert, Hilary left her overalls at home and opted for a more grown up look. The former Disney star donned white ripped skinny jeans with a black, long-sleeved blouse and beige leather ankle boots. The mom-of-one accessorized her look with a burgundy leather chain bag and a black, wide-brimmed hat, bangles, a chunky watch and large hoops earrings.

Hilary also took on mommy duty this weekend taking her 3-year-old son Luca to decorate cakes with a friend. A cake rage at #duffscakemix @duffscakemix @ssnassar cake cake cake," she captioned the adorable snap.

Hilary also took on mommy duty this weekend decorating cakes with her son Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff

She added: "It's a shift to have your routine shaken up, (but) you can't mess up one day with a three-year-old. When you make big decisions in your life, you feel powerful. I feel happy, I feel good and I'm excited about all I have going on."