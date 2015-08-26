Eva Mendes continues to wear giant emerald ring while promoting projects

Eva Mendes is no stranger to wearing stunning jewelry, but the actress has been catching more attention lately as she's been wearing one particular ring consistently since July.The 41-year-old's emerald stunner has been making a continual appearance on Instagram which could mean that it's particularly significant. The color is surely a nod to the Latin beauty's daughter with Ryan Gosling, who is called Esmeralda, the Spanish word for emerald.

Eva showed off her emerald ring at a recent event Photo: Getty Images

We've been able to get a glimpse of the stunner, which could be a push present for giving the actor his first child or even an engagement ring because the notoriously private star has been out and about promoting her clothing line for New York & Company and cosmetics line CIRCA Beauty at Walgreens.

She and Ryan tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, and Eva managed never to be photographed looking pregnant, keeping her happy news secret until she was seven months along. The Hollywood star even denied rumors that she was expecting on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. Later, she apologized to the chat show hostess explaining that at that point she hadn't even told her mother.

The ring could be a nod to her daughter Esmerelda Photo: Getty Images



Face by @realcircabeauty! Eyes: Amalfi Coast bronzer as shadow, Color Saturated eye crayon in Chocolate Diamond and Absolute Lash Icon mascara. Cheeks: Portofino cream blush, Amalfi Coast bronzer. Lips: Lip Butter in Sheer Apricot and lined with Sienna lip liner. Brows: from Mom ❤️ #CIRCABeauty #Walgreens Una foto publicada por Eva Mendes (@evamendes) el 14 de Jul de 2015 a la(s) 11:53 PDT



Eva is currently juggling taking care of their baby, who will turn 1 on September 12, with her clothes and makeup lines. Since becoming a mother, it has made her appreciate her own mother more. "Now I understand so much," she revealed during an interview on Extra. "My mother's never gotten more 'I love you so much mommy' texts, I mean randomly… yeah, I get it now."