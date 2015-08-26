Taylor Swift mouths 'I love you' to Calvin Harris at concert

Taylor Swift may have millions of fans, but she singled out one in particular on August 24: boyfriend Calvin Harris. The singer mouthed the words "I love you" at the end of the show.According to fans, who watched the 25-year-old perform as part of her "1989"tour, Taylor sang her last song of the night, "Shake It Off" and took her final bows before saying those three special words to the 31-year-old Scottish DJ.

Grand finale: Taylor mouthed the words "I love you" to boyfriend Calvin at the end of her concert Photo: Getty Images

For her grand finale, Taylor slipped into a sparkly pink fringe number featuring a top and matching miniskirt. Songwriter, singer and record producer Calvin, meanwhile, kept things casual to see his other half perform wearing a simple black t-shirt

Calvin came out to support his girlfriend at her Los Angeles show Photo: Instagram/@tays4ever22



The couple have gone from strength-to-strength since their romance kicked off in February, when they were introduced by mutual friend Ellie Goulding at the Brits Awards. Their super couple status was cemented when they became the celebrity world's highest paid couple – dethroning Jay Z and Beyoncé on the Forbes list.



The power couple have been named the world's highest paid couple by Forbes Photo: Getty Images



Calvin also retained his title as the highest paid DJ for the third year in a row. According to the magazine, the king of the decks earned $66 million in the last year. The Scotsman made more than the world's highest paid actress Jennifer Lawrence, who had earnings of $52 million. The 6 foot 5 inches music star told the magazine: "The rise of dance music has been astronomical... I happened to be in the right place at the right time."

Despite singling out her favorite fan, Calvin wasn't the only celebrity who came out to support Taylor. She's welcomed Julia Roberts, Matt LeBlanc and Lena Dunham to name a few and surprised her audience that same night with an appearance from Ellen DeGeneres and duets with Alanis Morisette and Dixie Chick's Natalie Maines.

Taylor performed with Beck and St. Vincent on August 25 in Los Angeles Photo: Getty Images