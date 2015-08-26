Selena Gomez on Justin Bieber: 'The internet wants to freeze this moment'

Selena Gomez is all grown up and she wants the world to know it. The 23-year-old took to her Instagram to post a candid snapshot featuring herself in leopard underwear. "Morning," she captioned the snapshot, that she shared with her 42 million followers on Tuesday.

morning A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 25, 2015 at 11:01am PDT



The pop star recently opened up to the U.K.'s Sunday Times about her relationship with Justin Bieber. "It's difficult for people to separate us," she shared. "The internet wants to freeze this moment in time and constantly repeat it... I didn't think I was doing anything bad by falling in love."

Selena and Justin ended their relationship in 2014 Photo: Getty Images

The "Good For You" singer and the 21-year-old pop star called it quits for good in 2014, after an on-again-off-again romance. Selena admitted that falling in love in the public eye was hard. "There's such an emphasis on people being the perfect thing and then destroying them because it's good press," she said. "Also through in the fact that you are a teenager, it makes it more difficult.”

Selena didn't have to face her heartbreak alone. BFF and fellow pop star Taylor Swift has always been by her side, no matter how busy her schedule has been. "I can count on one hand the people I could call and who would be there for me," she continued. "Taylor is one of the greatest people. When I split with my first boyfriend [Nick Jonas], and I was really sad about it, she flew into town with homemade cookies and a bunch of junk food. To this day, if I called her, she would do the same thing, despite being one of the busiest people in the world."

The former Disney channel starlet and the Jonas Brother both wore purity rings during their relationship. The singer shared with the Times that part of growing up and becoming mature was taking off the ring, something she is "not embarrassed" about. "I got it when I was 13, and I respect so much what it represented, but it isn't for everyone," she continued.

Selena is set to drop her new album Revival in October.