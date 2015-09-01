Rob Kardashian shows off weight loss in first selfie in years

While his sister Kim Kardashian and brother-in-law Kanye Westwere making a major appearance at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance of his own. He took to his Instagram on August 30 to share a rare selfie that he simply captioned "Gnight."

In the picture, the 28-year-old looked slimmed down after gaining weight over the years and battling with depression. The pic comes after the reality star seems to be opening up a bit more about his struggle and making positive changes in his life.

Rob shared a rare selfie on August 30 Photo: Instagram/@robkardashian

Rob has been slowly returning to social media. After removing past tweets and Instagram posts back in 2014, his pages have been updated sporadically. His last red carpet was in May 2013 for appearances in Las Vegas for his sock line Arthur George and Scott Disick's birthday. He took to Instagram on August 27 to share a throwback photo drinking milkshakes poking fun at his dietary habits. "Started right here with these milkshakes," he wrote. "#throwbackthursday."





The reality star poked fun at his old dietary habits Photo: Instagram/@robkardashian

Kim and Rob appear to have mended their strained relationship Photo: Getty Images

Rob and Kim's relationship has been strained over the years causing the young star to miss his sister's wedding to Kanye in 2014. And though he recently skipped out on the family trip to St. Barts for little sister Kylie's 18th birthday, his mom Kris admitted Rob is doing much better. "He's on a good path right now," she recently told ET, adding that he was working out and "doing terrific."



Big sister Khloe also commented on Rob's transformation telling E! News, "Right now I'm really proud of him. "He's been working out a little and trying to get his groove back. And he acknowledges it! He's aware that he's very introverted and of course not the way he used to be. I think being aware is probably the best thing."