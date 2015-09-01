Xenia Deli: Justin Bieber's makeout partner in the 'What Do You Mean' video

Get to know model Xenia Deli, who had the steamy makeout with Justin Bieber in his newly released video for "What Do You Mean." We've rounded up some fun facts about the brunette beauty, alongside her best Instagram photos.
Justin's "What Do You Mean" is not the first video she has been in. In 2013, Xenia appeared in Calvin Harris' "Thinking About You." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@XeniaDeli
The 25-year-old is signed with Elite Model Management and has graced the pages of Playboy with Bruno Mars and Sports Illustrated. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@XeniaDeli
Justin and Xenia have Beliebers wondering if the two are making out off screen as well. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the singer would only say: “She is so beautiful, but she’s also like such a sweetheart. She’s easy to be around and stuff.” <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@XeniaDeli
Xenia has been the face of Victoria's Secret PINK collection. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@XeniaDeli
Despite traveling all over the world for modeling, the Moldovan native has said the Maldives are one of her favorite place to vacation. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@XeniaDeli
Xenia has a cute pup named Vasya. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@XeniaDeli
Xenia often shares her workouts on Instagram that mostly focuses on her core. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@XeniaDeli
Xenia has been in an episode of 'The Mindy Project' in 2013. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@XeniaDeli
