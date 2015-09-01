Lauren Conrad on life after The Hills: 'It toughened me up'

Lauren Conrad has come a long way from dealing with drama on The Hills and is opening up about her new life as a married woman and prepping for her first runway show presentation at New York Fashion Week. “Television was just sort of an accident… I never felt really strongly about it. But fashion is something I feel passionate about," Lauren said in the new issue of Cosmopolitan magazine out September 8. "If I hadn’t done TV, I still would have ended up in the [fashion] industry, but I definitely wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”

Lauren opened up about life after The Hills Photo: Eric Ray Davidson/Cosmopolitan

Lauren had a passion for fashion Photo: Eric Ray Davidson/Cosmopolitan

Ultimately, it seems the blonde beauty isn't bitter about her reality TV days. “When I did television, scandal was always around me," she noted in the interview. "And I think one of the best things [about that] for me is that your life becomes more big picture. You have to develop a thick skin really quickly. It toughened me up, which is good.”

As for her thoughts on former flame Brody Jenner's new role of hosting his own sex and dating advice show: “My husband told me [about it]. I didn’t know. He has a lot of experience… so sure, depending on what kind of advice you want.”

Lauren has moved on from her reality TV days Photo: Eric Ray Davidson/Cosmopolitan

Though she's one of the most coveted cover girls in the world and has made her mark on the fashion world with her collection at Kohl's, Lauren considers herself pretty basic. “I probably am pretty basic," she added. "But I’m also a pretty happy person, so that’s okay with me.”