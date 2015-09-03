Jude Law's son Rafferty has fun night out with mom Sadie Frost in London

Rafferty Law spent some quality time with his mother Sadie Frost during the premiere of her latest film Buttercup Bill at Curzon Soho in London on Tuesday. The 18-year-old model was a spitting image of his father Jude Law, sporting blonde hair and and a similar facial expression as he stood by his mother and worked the red carpet.

Sadie Frost and Rafferty Law at the Buttercup Bill premiere in London Photo: Getty Images

Jude and Sadie have a lot to be proud of. In 2013, their stylish teen made his debut in the fashion world during the DKNY menswear show, was named one of the best dressed men in Britain by GQ magazine and scored a campaign for luxury jewelry brand Effra London.

Although both of his parents appear on the big screen, Rafferty's heart is in the music. "I’m in a band, Dirty Harrys," he told Teen Vogue in an interview earlier this year. "My best friend Marley and I write all the songs, and we’ve been playing gigs around London. I would love to keep evolving with my band, recording more songs, and touring. I think I will always be in be in music."

Rafferty is also a pro at Instagram. The teen's profile features candid shots of him at professional photoshoots and spending quality time with his friends. Earlier this summer, Rafferty shared an image of his father on his social media account with the caption "faaaada."

Faaaada A photo posted by Raff Law (@raff_law) on Jun 21, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

Jude and Sadie were married in 1997 and filed for divorce in 2003. The former pair have two more children together, daughter Iris, 13, and son Rudy, 12.