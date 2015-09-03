Lena Dunham lunches with Reese Witherspoon, hangs with Emily Ratajkowski

Lena Dunham is known for being friends with most of Hollywood's A-list like Taylor Swift and Jamie King, andit seems she's adding more starlets to the mix after she was seen having lunch with Reese Witherspoon at Bouchon Bistro on September 1 in Beverly Hills.

Lena and Reese met up to discuss an upcoming project in Beverly HillsPhoto: GC Images

Also on the lunch date was Lena's writing/producing partner Jenni Konner, who was holding a manuscript of the upcoming novel All Is Not Forgotten. Reese's production company Pacific Standard is set to turn the book into a film suggesting the meeting was perhaps a collaboration for the new flick.



The trio were all smiles leaving the restaurant, perhaps it is because Lena had been wanting to work with the Wild star for a while. During an appearance with Howard Stern last October, Lena had nothing but praise for her. "I love Reese and the idea of working with her," she explained. "We're friends, and I adore her, but she's never outright asked. But now I'm going to use this as an entree."

Reese, who was even holding an envelope addressed to her daughter Ava from Lena, returned the compliment on Twitter after. "Hey @lenadunham all I gotta say is you write the script and I'm there girl! #Seriouslytho."

The ladies were all smiles during their lunch Photo: GC Images



Finally found @emrata and as she said, it was like going on a blind date with someone you already know you want to be in a relationship with. Thank you for the time and the wisdom, mami  A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Sep 1, 2015 at 6:59pm PDT



Emily returned the love writing, "Things to come...can't wait to share! Endless [love] for@lenadunham."



Things to come...can't wait to share! Endless ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ for @lenadunham A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 1, 2015 at 6:05pm PDT



Promoting her girl power message even more, the 29-year-old announced she and her production partner will launch “Lenny,” the feminist driven lifestyle newsletter available in September. “We are so pleased to announce Lenny, the new email newsletter from @jennikonner & me. Feminism, style, health, politics; we will strive to bring it all to your inbox and to highlight unique voices. We sure hope yours is one of them. So get in bed with us at lennyletter.com (link also in bio.) LYLAS @lennyletter,” she captioned the pic of her and co creator Jenni Konner lounging and gazing into the camera.