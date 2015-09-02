Avril Lavigne, Chad Kroeger separating after two years of marriage

This seems to be the summer of breakups in Hollywood with Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton splitting, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, and Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards. Unfortunately, there's another one to add to the roster: Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger. The "Complicated" singer took to Instagram on September 2 to release a statement of why she and her husband of two years are calling it quits.



"It is with heavy hearts that Chad and I announce our separation today," she wrote, alongside a picture from their wedding. "Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments. We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support."

The 30-year-old and the Nickelback frontman, 40, married in July 2013 and together battled her Lyme disease. She told People, "I had no idea a bug bite could do this."

This is the second divorce for Avril, who was married to Sum 41 rocker Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. Deryck remarried over the weekend to Ariana Cooper in California. The Canadian singer then dated Brody Jenner for nearly two years before they ended their relationship in January 2012.