Karlie Kloss is 'nervous' about starting classes at New York University

Karlie Kloss is stepping off the runway and into the classroom! The supermodel may be calm and collected when she is strutting her stuff down the catwalk, but when it comes to going back to school, she admits she is a little "nervous" about starting her first day at New York University.

"I haven't been this nervous in years! #firstdayofschool," the 23-year-old captioned the photo on her Instagram Wednesday, which features her beaming with excitement and pointing at the institution's flag outside of the building.

Of course the former Victoria's Secret model had the perfect back to school outfit - looking relaxed and ready to learn in a chic pale blue shirt and cropped jeans. She accessorized with strappy black sandals and carried an elegant leather handbag, no doubt to hold all of her back-to-school essentials.

The American model has previously opened up about enrolling at NYU in a video on her YouTube channel, Klossy. "I'm really nervous about... the first day going back to school," she admitted to the camera. "I'll be taking classes at NYU in the fall. So all I can do is know that when I get to school, that day, I'm going to do the best I can to just focus and prepare leading up to it, and it's going to be fine. I'll take it one day at a time."

Karlie hit the VMAs red carpet before starting the school year Photo: Getty Images

It's not the first time that Karlie has balanced both her jam-packed work schedule and her education. Last May, she enrolled in a class at Harvard Business School as a part-time student, taking a course titled The Business of Media, Entertainment and Sports. "I am very excited to be spending a few days here on the Harvard Campus in Cambridge for a class this week," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself posing next to a statue of the school's founder, John Harvard. "I had to pay respect to Mr. John Harvard himself and rub his foot for good luck."

Karlie made one more pit stop before heading to school. On Sunday, the supermodel looked chic as she supported her BFF Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.