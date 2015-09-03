50 Cent throws son Sire a lavish Lego party for his 3rd birthday

50 Cent set the bar high for birthday parties! The rapper turned mogul threw his 3-year-old son Sire Jackson a lavish Lego-themed party on Sunday that would make any kid (or adult) jealous. The 40-year-old and Sire's model mom Daphne Joy pulled off the spectacular event at Adventure Plex in Los Angeles with the help of some amazing party planners.

50 celebrated Sire's 3rd birthday with a lavish Legoland themed bash Photo: Instagram/@50cent

Sire's party was complete with lego themed chairs, party favors and life-size lego letters used to spell out his name. The tot also looked stylish for his party in a custom lego-themed leather jacket by Candy Lane Kidz. A host of family and friends attended the bash complete with a ball pit and slide that Sire and his dad took an epic trip down together. Of course, with a lavish party comes expensive gifts. This year the "In the Club" rapper topped his son's previous birthday present (a mini Mercedes Benz) by getting him a lego playhouse.

Sire's model mommy Daphne Joy wished the tot a happy birthday Photo: Instagram/@daphnejoy

In the midst of all of the partying, Sire's mommy found the time to post a sweet message on her Instagram for the little guy. "For my sweet boy, we do it all for you! We love you so much!!! Happy early Birthday to my baby Sire @sjprince_ Thank you @encoreevents90210 for bringing this #SireLegoLand theme to life. Obsessed with my babies custom leather jacket by @candylanekidz & fit by @tiatreandco! My awesome tutu Lego inspired outfit was by @isabella_couture! @adventureplex #sireslegoland," she captioned the image of her and the birthday boy."

Sire's party was complete with life-sized letters that spelled out his name Photo: Instagram/@50cent

Little 50's lego celebration didn't stop with his party. 50 took to his Instagram to share a pic of Sire at Legoland. "First a Lego party in LA then a trip to Legoland," the Effen Vodka owner captioned the pic of Sire enjoying a snack in front of the Lego Man statue.

This isn't the first time Sire has been in the limelight. The tot made his debut last year at LA Fashion Week when he worked the runway for Isabella Couture Kids and landed a six figure modeling gig.