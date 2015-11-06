Tom Hardy's wife Charlotte Riley debuts baby bump on red carpet

It looks like Tom Hardy is going to be a dad again after he and his wife Charlotte Riley stepped out showing off her growing baby bump. The couple attended the U.K. premiere of Legend at Odeon in London on September 3, where Charlotte donned a black fitted dress that highlighted their big news.

Clearly happy to make the announcement, the duo couldn't help but smile and gaze into each other's eyes while photogs snapped away on the red carpet.

Tom's wife Charlotte showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet Photo: Getty Images

"I'm the finder of dogs, you know what I mean? My missus [Charlotte Riley], she's like, 'You're not allowed to bring another dog back from a job.' But I'll always find one," Hardy said in April 2014 in a pro-adoption campaign in which he posed with one of his rescue pups. "On every job we go on, I'll either find someone's dog and look after it, or I'll take my own dog, or I find a dog and we home it. I do find dogs."

The couple was all smiles at the London premiere Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Charlotte has been more open about her love for her husband. "I just love him however he comes," she told the U.K.'s Sunday Herald. "He's great around the house. We do designated things. I love recycling. He's good at making the bed. It works brilliantly."

The fiercely private actor has kept their big news under wraps until now, and they have yet to comment on the pregnancy despite the public display.