Sam Smith jokes that he's practicing to be a Bond girl

Sam Smith confirmed that he's singing the theme song for the new James Bond movie, Spectre, but there might be another role that the singer would like to play in the film. He posted a seductive photo of himself on Instagram on Tuesday, reclining on a bed and draped in fur. "Practising to be the best Bond girl I can me," he captioned the pic.

Sam sparked speculation on Monday that he was following in fellow Brit Adele's footsteps and recording a Bond theme when he posted a photo on Instagram wearing a ring imprinted with the iconic octopus logo of Spectre, the criminal organization that takes center stage in the new Bond film.

The 23-year-old confirmed the good news on Monday night, revealing that the song is titled "Writing on the Wall" and will be released October 26. "This is one of the highlights of my career," he wrote on Instagram. "I am so excited to be a part of this iconic British legacy and join an incredible line up of some of my biggest musical inspirations."

Sam also continued sharing his excitement on NBC's Today. During his sit down with Natalie Morales that aired Tuesday, he added: "It feels very weird to me, to be able to do it. It's been a dream of mine for a long, long time."

And while he couldn't give away too many details, the crooner continued, "I just wanted to write a love song." Luckily, Sam is back to singing after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage earlier this year that kept him silent for three weeks after surgery. He said with a chuckle, "It's all feeling good. But I just need to stop writing songs that are too high to sing."

Spectre stars Daniel Craig as 007 and is due out November 6. Watch Sam share his exciting news below: