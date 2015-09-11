Justin Timberlake reveals how Jimmy Fallon inspired his son's first word

Justin Timberlake may have won countless awards, but he was most proud when his son said his first word. The Grammy winner is particularly pleased because it happened to be "dada." He revealed 5-month-old Silas' first word during an appearance to Jimmy Fallonon The Tonight Show Wednesday night.

The little boy, whose mother is Justin's wife Jessica Biel, was born on April 11. He is named after the actor's grandfather, whose middle name was Silas and his father Randall.

Jessica shouldn't be too upset because it appears that her superstar husband had been coaching Silas quite intensively using Jimmy's book Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada. It centers around a series of pictures in which daddy animals try desperately (and utterly fail) to get their babies to say "dada" as their first word.

When the book was published in June the comedian explained that it was "a selfish thing. I had one agenda. To get my baby to say dada." Fallon and his wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, have two daughters: Winnie, 2, and Franny, who is 9 months old.

FLEXIN' on Fathers Day... #HappyFathersDay to ALL of the Dads out there from the newest member of the Daddy Fraternity!! --JT Una foto publicada por Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) el 21 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 9:11 PDT

Like Jimmy, Justin is thrilled with family life. When his wife was pregnant, the 34-year-old paid her a very sweet tribute at an awards show, giving her a shout out from the podium as his "best friend and favorite collaborator."

In the first picture posted of little Silas he was wearing an outfit from his father's favorite basketball team the Memphis Grizzlies. Justin's caption read: "The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ."

The couple want to raise their baby away from the spotlight and have been spending time at their home in Big Sky, Montana. Jessica is slowly returning to work after Silas' birth – she is working on a kids' restaurant called Au Fudge.

In August, the 33-year-old also stepped out looking pretty to support her brother, also called Justin, at a launch for his accessories line in California. The night before the new mom joined her husband at a Taylor Swift concert where he joined the songstress on stage for a surprise duet, much to Jessica's delight. She stood whooping and cheering her man on from the front row.

Watch Justin and Jimmy perform:



The concert wasn't the only place that Justin showed off his dancing and singing skills. He and Jimmy performed another rendition of the "History of Rap" on the show and they both had the crowd at the US Open cracking up when they did an impromptu dance to Beyonce's "Single Ladies."