Hillary Clinton talks Kanye West for president and dances the 'Nae Nae'

Hillary Clinton has been busy touring the country as she hopes to secure the Democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential race, but made time to stop by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 10 to discuss her candidacy, granddaughter and even Kanye West. This exclusive interview marks Hillary's sixth appearance on the show and the first as a presidential candidate.

When asked what her granddaughter Charlotte calls her the 67-year-old responded, "She's got a couple of words I’m waiting to see what she wants to call me. If I like it I’ll say, 'yeah that’s a good one.; If I don’t then I’m gonna have to work on what else can she call me."

Hillary Clinton discussed her candidacy on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The former Secretary of State then jokingly suggested some options saying, "Well you know, I’m fine with Grandma. I’m fine with “Madame President. I mean whatever strikes her fancy."

Speaking of becoming president, Ellen also brought up the possibility of Kanye West entering the race. "Well, I heard him make the announcement, and he said he wanted to run in 2020," said Hillary. "I would only ask him if I’m running for reelection to wait."

Hillary commented on Kanye West running for president Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Kanye announced he would run for president in 2020 Photo: Getty Images

Hillary's daughter Chelsea even commented on Kanye wanting to run for president. Speaking about her family's foundation's No Ceilings Project to support women's rights, Chelsea said Kanye's passion for politics could inspire others to get involved. "I definitely think who runs for office is really important," she told MTV News . "Even if him just saying that helps spark a little boy or little girl who was watching the VMAs to think, 'Oh, wow! Maybe I should do that,' that's awesome."

More than worrying about Kanye in 2020, Hillary has been facing criticsm as potentially being the oldest president ever elected to which she has a funny response. "Well I think it’s very important, but the way I look at it is I would be the youngest woman ever elected President of the United States," she quipped on the show.

Showing off her funnier side even more, the presidential hopeful surprised the audience during a commercial break by learning the "Watch Me" Whip/Nae Nae dance from DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss. She also hung backstage with Amy Schumer, who Instagrammed the meeting.

Watch Hillary dance below: