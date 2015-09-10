Jessica Simpson talks return to music as brand celebrates 10th anniversary

Jessica Simpson has taken New York City by storm this week appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and TODAY to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her fashion line.The 35-year-old opened up about her personal life along the way revealing she could return to singing again and that she never takes off her high heels.

Jessica Simpson showed off her trim figure at her 10th anniversary party Photo: Getty Images

The blonde beauty stepped out on September 9 in Central Park for her party at Tavern on the Green marking 10 years in the fashion industry. She showed off her toned figure in a black jumpsuit with sheer paneling. By her side was husband Eric Johnson, who she shared several sweet kisses with and her parents Tina and Joe Simpson, who proudly supported their daughter and her billion dollar empire.

Jessica and Eric shared a kiss at the September 9 party Photo: Getty Images

Tina and Joe Simpson supported their daughter Photo: Getty Images

Jessica opened up more about her children on September 8 when she appeared on the The Tonight Show. "What do I have to look forward to?" asked Jimmy, who is a father to two as well. "Pooping in the grass and not a diaper," Jessica quipped. "Just popping a squat."

Jessica revealed that she never takes off her heels Photo: NBC