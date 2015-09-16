Celebrity week in photos: Elizabeth Olsen, Madonna and Sandra Bullock

All the best celeb photos of the week from Toronto, NYC and elsewhere. <br> September 13: Nicholas Hoult was clearly saying something quite amusing to Kristen Stewart and Drake Doremus on the 'Equals' carpet during the Toronto International Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 13: Country does Firenze! The Band Perry and Reba McEntire, who was honored during the five days of parties, wore their white after Labor Day for the 2nd Annual Celebrity Fight Night in Italy with Andrea Bocelli in Florence. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 13: Ellen Page and Ruby Rose celebrated the premiere of 'Freeheld' with Lionsgate, Vanity Fair and Entertainment One at the Hugo Boss sponsored bash in Toronto. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 13: Julianne Moore stunned in black during the 'Freeheld' celebration at Montecito restaurant in Toronto. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 12: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stepped out in Toronto for the 'Danish Girl' premiere. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
September 12: Caitlyn Jenner set her own trend of wearing white after Labor Day at the Safety Harbor Kids Polo Classic Fundraiser at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 12: Taraji P. Henson celebrated her birthday with friends including Angie Martinez, Mary J. Blige and 'Empire' co-star Jussie Smollett (not pictured) at Asia de Cuba in NYC. The crew enjoyed Ciroc cocktails and then continued the party at Up & Down. <br> Photo: Ike Jones
September 12: Pippa Middleton is out of her running sneakers and back into heels. She attended the Boodles Boxing Ball at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 12: Blake Lively toasted friend Angie Niles at her "Bright Lights Paris- an insider travel guide to Paris" celebratory release party with Moët at Ladurée Soho. <br> Photo: Micheal Simon
September 12: Emily Blunt greeted actor Tom Hiddleston as Chiwetel Ejiofor looked on during Entertainment Weekly's Toronto Must List Party at the Thompson Hotel. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 12: Julianne Hough gave her fiancé Brooks Laich a smooch on the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. <br> Photo: WireImage
September 12: Heidi Klum made her way back to L.A. for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. <br> Photo: WireImage
September 12: Julianne with her other main man, brother Derek Hough at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A. <br> Photo: WireImage
September 12: Eddie Redmayne and Rachel Weisz caught up at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association & InStyle's annual celebration of the Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 12: Mindy Kaling was a vision in red at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A. <br> Photo: WireImage
September 12: Creative Arts Emmy selfie break! Nina Dobrev snapped this photo with Brooks Laich, Julianne and Derek Hough and Kristy Sowin. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ninadobrev
September 12: Mindy stepped off the red carpet and onto the pink one at the Hulu premiere of 'The Mindy Project' with Ike Barinholtz and Eliza Coupe in L.A. <br> Photo: WireImage
September 11: Jessica Biel and Jen Garner hung at the Think It Up education initiative telecast for teachers and students hosted by Entertainment Industry Foundation in Santa Monica. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Justin Bieber performed at the Think It Up fundraiser in Santa Monica. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Gwyneth Paltrow hung backstage with Big Sean at the Think It Up telecast in Santa Monica. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Rachel McAdams signed autographs at the photo call for 'Everything Will Be Fine' during TIFF. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Jaseon Bateman and Kristen Bell had some fun at the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Think It Up education initiative in Santa Monica. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Kacey Musgraves performed at the Think It Up education initiative in Santa Monica. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Gwyneth also caught up with Halle Berry at the Think It Up fundraiser in Santa Monica. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: HGTV's Jonathan and Drew Scott stopped by the HELLO! Portrait Studio during the Producer's Ball at Toronto's Soho House. Photo: George Pimentel
September 11: Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen couldn't resist taking a bite out of that cake during Sony Pictures Classics after-party for 'I Saw The Light' sponsored by Lacoste and Ciroc at The Addison Residence in Toronto. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: The stars of the film 'The Martian' were all smiles during press for the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Karolina Kurkova helped pack fresh fruit at a City Harvest in Long Island City, New York on behalf of Feeding America during Hunger Action Month. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Septmeber 11: Sandra Bullock and George Clooney brought the LOLs to the 'Our Brand in Crisis' premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Padma Lakshmi and Lily Aldridge caught up during the annual charity day held by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC to honor the lives lost during 9/11. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Jake Gyllenhaal and Naomi Watts were busy handling press for their new film 'Demolition' at the Toronto International Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Christy Turlington Burns made phone calls at the Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC charity day in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 11: Jessica Chastain and Kate Mara stunned at the Variety Fandango Studio powered by Samsung Galaxy at Holt Renfrew during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. <br> Photo: Andrew Walker – Variety/REX
September 10: Anna Kendrick was fashion-forward during the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 10: Bieber is back! Showing off his platinum blonde hair, he performed his latest single "What Do You Mean" during an appearance on NBC's 'Today.' <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 10: Wiz Khalifa was super cool during the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 9: Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake kept the crowds' attention during the US Open when they danced to "Single Ladies." <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 10: Madonna kicked off her "Rebel Heart" world tour in Montreal, Quebec. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 9: Penelope Cruz waved to the crowd at the Madrid premiere of 'Ma Ma.' <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 9: Supermodel Martha Hunt stunned at the Belvedere 'Spectre' event at the top of the One World Trade Observatory in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 9: A lady of the city! Rihanna and her camo-jacket were spotted leaving the Travis Scott concert in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 9: Maggie Q attended the Cinema Society and Dior Beauty screening of 'Breathe' at the Tribeca Grand Hotel. After guests headed to Ladurée Soho where they indulged in Qui tequila cocktails. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 9: Demi Moore hung with her two daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis at the 100 years of Ferragamo celebration hosted by the designer's family and Vogue's Lisa Love at Eric Buterbaugh Floral in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 8: No, you're pretty! Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid shared laughs during the US Open in the Emirates Airline Suite. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 8: Nick Jonas made the audience swoon during his performance at the Island Life concert at the Best Buy Theatre in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 8: 'Orange is the New Black' star Taylor Schilling traded in her orange jumpsuit for the Thakoon for DesigNation shirtdress sold exclusively at Kohl's while running around NYC. <br> Photo: StarTraks Photos
September 8: Ellen DeGeneres had Jimmy Fallon on one of her shows from the Big Apple. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 8: Television personality Gayle King turned the Empire State Building yellow on behalf of Pencils of Promise for National Literary Day in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 8: Katy Perry and Jeremy Scott were a stylish duo during the premiere of 'Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer' where they also had their hand print ceremony in Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 8: Sisters first! Serena Williams and Venus hugged after their match during the US Open. <br> Photo: Getty Images
