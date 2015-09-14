Kristen Stewart talks 'first love' and shares thoughts on Kim Davis

Going into filming Equals, the sci-fi romantic drama, single may have been the best thing for Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult. The co-stars, who premiered the movie at the Toronto Film Festival, shot the film in Japan last year on the heels of their headline-making breakups (Kristen split with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, and Nicholas had just broken up with his X-Men co-star Jennifer Lawrence).

"It was incredibly painful," Kristen told The Daily Beast, adding that their shared experience drew them together. "We all felt akin by how much we’ve been through, and to utilize that is so scary."

Kristen and Nicholas hit up the Equals premiere at TIFF Photo: Getty Images

The 25-year-old continued: "And to acknowledge it, reassess, and jump back into it? Usually you want to move on. But at least we could use some of that for some good. This movie was a meditation on firsts, and a meditation on maintaining, and a meditation on the ebbs and flows of what it’s like to love someone — your feelings versus your ideals, the bursting of bubbles, the shattering of dreams you thought were possible, and what you have to contend with as things get more realistic."

The face of Chanel also opened up to the Hollywood Reporter. "We made the movie nearly a year ago," she said. "We’re still very close to our first loves. It’s definitely something that we both know so well. It was a painful movie to make in every way."

While Kristen hasn't publicly moved on since her relationship, she has spoken out about her own sexuality recently, saying that she isn't into labels like 'gay' and 'straight.' "It's like, just do your thing," she told Nylon magazine last month. "If you feel like you really want to define yourself, and you have the ability to articulate those parameters and that in itself defines you, then do it. But I am an actress, man. I live in the f------ ambiguity of this life and I love it."

Kristen also had an opinion about Kim Davis Photo: Getty Images

With that, she also shared her thoughts on Kentucky clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail last week over her refusal to issue same-sex marriage licenses. Continuing with the Daily Beast, she said that she feels sorry for the woman. "Did you see her come out of jail? Honestly, it makes me so deeply uncomfortable," Kristen said. "I feel really bad for her. Anyone who's so closed off to things that are so apparent? Imagine what else she's missing out on in life."

Kristen added that she feels bad that someone could have so much hate in their heart. "It's like, 'Oh, buddy, that must suck,'" she said. "That fear of the unknown cripples people, breeds hate, and it's just very sad."

WATCH A CLIP FROM EQUALS BELOW: